Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) closed at $21.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.86% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VLDR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 25, 2021.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VLDR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 56.2% lower within the past month. VLDR currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

