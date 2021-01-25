Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) closed at $23.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.64% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.69%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 23.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VLDR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 25, 2021.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VLDR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 56.2% lower. VLDR currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

