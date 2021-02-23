Velodyne Lidar Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VLDR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Velodyne Lidar Inc (Symbol: VLDR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.74, changing hands as low as $14.80 per share. Velodyne Lidar Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VLDR's low point in its 52 week range is $9.87 per share, with $32.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.70.

