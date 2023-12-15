Velocity Financial (VEL) Price Target Increased by 6.85% to 15.91

The average one-year price target for Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) has been revised to 15.91 / share. This is an increase of 6.85% from the prior estimate of 14.89 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.64 to a high of 18.38 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.55% from the latest reported closing price of 16.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Velocity Financial. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VEL is 0.75%, an increase of 1.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 32,203K shares. The put/call ratio of VEL is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Snow Phipps Group holds 12,273K shares representing 37.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 10,964K shares representing 33.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beach Point Capital Management holds 5,124K shares representing 15.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,973K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEL by 43.38% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,171K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,141K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEL by 5.02% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 260K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEL by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Velocity Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Westlake Village, California, Velocity is a vertically integrated real estate finance company that primarily originates and manages investor loans secured by 1-4 unit residential rental and small commercial properties. Velocity originates loans nationwide across an extensive network of independent mortgage brokers.

