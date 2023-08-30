Velocity Financial (VEL) Price Target Increased by 24.21% to 15.05

The average one-year price target for Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) has been revised to 15.04 / share. This is an increase of 24.21% from the prior estimate of 12.11 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.64 to a high of 18.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.84% from the latest reported closing price of 12.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Velocity Financial. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VEL is 0.73%, an increase of 13.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 32,112K shares. The put/call ratio of VEL is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Snow Phipps Group holds 12,273K shares representing 37.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 10,964K shares representing 33.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beach Point Capital Management holds 4,973K shares representing 15.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,664K shares, representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEL by 17.68% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,141K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,244K shares, representing a decrease of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEL by 13.39% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 272K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEL by 21.39% over the last quarter.

Velocity Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Westlake Village, California, Velocity is a vertically integrated real estate finance company that primarily originates and manages investor loans secured by 1-4 unit residential rental and small commercial properties. Velocity originates loans nationwide across an extensive network of independent mortgage brokers.

