VELOCITY FINANCIAL -REDH Earnings Results: $VEL Reports Quarterly Earnings

VELOCITY FINANCIAL -REDH ($VEL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.60 per share, beating estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $38,860,000, missing estimates of $55,651,000 by $-16,791,000.
VELOCITY FINANCIAL -REDH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of VELOCITY FINANCIAL -REDH stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BEACH POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 265,429 shares (-4.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,191,791
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC added 62,618 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,224,808
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC removed 51,598 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,011,836
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 41,630 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $814,282
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 39,165 shares (+20.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $766,067
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 38,697 shares (+66.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $756,913
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 25,435 shares (+131.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $497,508
