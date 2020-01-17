IPOs

Velocity Financial prices IPO at $13, below the range

Velocity Financial, a mortgage lender focused on residential rental and small commercial properties, raised $94 million by offering 7.3 million shares at $13, below the range of $14 to $16. Velocity Financial plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol VEL. Wells Fargo Securities, Citi and JMP Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.

