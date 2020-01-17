Velocity Financial prices IPO at $13, below the range

Velocity Financial, a mortgage lender focused on residential rental and small commercial properties, raised $94 million by offering 7.3 million shares at $13, below the range of $14 to $16. Velocity Financial plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol VEL. Wells Fargo Securities, Citi and JMP Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.