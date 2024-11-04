Velocity Composites CEO-Associated Share Sale and Market Expansion

Velocity Composites Plc (GB:VEL) has released an update.

Velocity Composites Plc, a leader in composite material kits for aerospace, announced that a person closely associated with CEO Jon Bridges has sold 150,000 shares, marking the first such sale since the company’s 2017 listing. Despite this sale, Bridges still holds over 5.3 million shares, maintaining a significant stake in the company. Velocity continues to see potential for expansion into new markets, including wind energy and electric vehicles, as demand for composites grows.

For further insights into GB:VEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.