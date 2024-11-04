News & Insights

Stocks

Velocity Composites CEO-Associated Share Sale and Market Expansion

November 04, 2024 — 11:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Velocity Composites Plc (GB:VEL) has released an update.

Velocity Composites Plc, a leader in composite material kits for aerospace, announced that a person closely associated with CEO Jon Bridges has sold 150,000 shares, marking the first such sale since the company’s 2017 listing. Despite this sale, Bridges still holds over 5.3 million shares, maintaining a significant stake in the company. Velocity continues to see potential for expansion into new markets, including wind energy and electric vehicles, as demand for composites grows.

For further insights into GB:VEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.