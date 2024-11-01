Velocity Composites Announces Share Details and Expansion Plans

Velocity Composites Plc (GB:VEL) has released an update.

Velocity Composites Plc, a UK-based composite material kit supplier for the aerospace industry, announced it has 53,509,706 ordinary shares with voting rights in issue. This disclosure allows shareholders to assess their share capital interests under FCA guidelines. Velocity is poised for expansion into sectors like wind energy and electric vehicles, leveraging its technology to enhance cost efficiency and sustainability.

