Velo3D (VELO) Price Target Increased by 200.00% to 18.36

The average one-year price target for Velo3D (NasdaqCM:VELO) has been revised to $18.36 / share. This is an increase of 200.00% from the prior estimate of $6.12 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.61% from the latest reported closing price of $20.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Velo3D. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 3,600.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VELO is 0.07%, an increase of 3,121.77%. The put/call ratio of VELO is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 1,720K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company.

AWM Investment holds 1,333K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company.

White Pine Capital holds 134K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company.

Apis Capital Advisors holds 104K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 74K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company.

