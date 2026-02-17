Markets
Velo3D Stock Falls 14% After Announcement Of $11.5 Mln Contract From Key US Defense Contractor

February 17, 2026 — 10:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (VELO) are moving down about 14 percent on Tuesday morning trading after the announcement of a $11.5 million contract from a key U.S. defense contractor.

The company's shares are currently trading at $9.59 on the Nasdaq, down 14.06 percent. The stock opened at $9.71 and has climbed as high as $11.86 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $1.42 to $23.84.

The contract leverages Velo3D's Rapid Production Solution and industrial-scale Laser Powder Bed Fusion printing capability to produce high-performance, critical components quickly and at a lower cost.

