Vellar Opportunities Fund Master Now Owns 3.10% of Rubicon Technologies Inc - (RBT)

Fintel reports that Vellar Opportunities Fund Master has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.64MM shares of Rubicon Technologies Inc - Class A (RBT). This represents 3.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2023 they reported 1.06MM shares and 2.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 54.09% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 520.18% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rubicon Technologies Inc - is $3.26. The forecasts range from a low of $2.63 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 520.18% from its latest reported closing price of $0.53.

The projected annual revenue for Rubicon Technologies Inc - is $881MM, an increase of 30.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rubicon Technologies Inc -. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 34.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBT is 0.58%, an increase of 415.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.30% to 8,649K shares. The put/call ratio of RBT is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Creative Financial Designs holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 441K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company.

Simplex Trading holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 616,700.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBT by 100.00% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 38K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 51.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBT by 45.67% over the last quarter.

