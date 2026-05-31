Velan Capital Drops 140,000 Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) Shares Worth $4.1 Million

Key Points

Reduced stake by 140,000 shares; estimated transaction value of $4.11 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value fell by $5.18 million, reflecting both trading and stock price changes

Post-trade holding: 11,000 shares valued at $297,990

MLYS stake now 0.19% of AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than Mineralys Therapeutics ›

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Velan Capital Investment Management LP sold 140,000 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter. The estimated value of the trade was $4.11 million, based on the quarterly average share price. The move left the fund with 11,000 shares, valued at $297,990 at quarter-end. The net position value declined by $5.18 million, reflecting both share sales and price moves.

What else to know

Velan trimmed its position in Mineralys Therapeutics; the holding now represents 0.19% of its reportable U.S. equity AUM

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: PRAX: $32.47 million (20.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: TARA: $14.77 million (9.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: STRO: $12.76 million (8.0% of AUM) NYSE: EVMN: $10.26 million (6.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: MPLT: $10.02 million (6.3% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, Mineralys Therapeutics shares were priced at $27.27, up 80.5% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 53.18 percentage points

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $2.47 billion Price (as of market close 2026-05-26) $29.98 Net Income (TTM) ($151.78 million) One-Year Price Change 87.84%

Company Snapshot

Mineralys Therapeutics' lead product candidate is lorundrostat, an orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for treating uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

The company operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model, focusing on the development and potential commercialization of novel therapies for cardiovascular diseases, with no revenue reported as of the latest period.

The primary target market includes patients with hypertension and associated cardiovascular conditions, particularly those not adequately managed by existing therapies.

Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, specializing in the development of innovative therapies for hypertension and related cardiovascular diseases. With a focused pipeline led by lorundrostat, the company aims to address significant unmet needs in the treatment of resistant hypertension. Its strategy centers on advancing proprietary, highly selective drug candidates through clinical development to capture market share in the cardiovascular therapeutics sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Last August, Mineralys Therapeutics didn’t turn many heads when it reported that patients taking its lead candidate, lorundrostat, reduced their systolic blood pressure by 16.9 millimeters of mercury after six weeks of treatment. Later, when AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) reported less encouraging results from a similar candidate it’s developing, Mineralys stock shot higher.

Lorundrostat is an orally administered aldosterone synthase inhibitor. It’s being developed for uncontrolled hypertension and resistant hypertension. Mineralys also thinks it could play a role in the treatment of hypertension-related conditions such as chronic kidney disease.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is currently reviewing lorundrostat’s first application for the treatment of hypertension in combination with other antihypertensive drugs. The agency is expected to issue an approval decision on or before Dec. 22, 2026.

As a company without any approved products to sell yet, Mineralys lost $39.3 million in the first quarter. With $646 million in cash on its balance at the end of March, it should have no trouble keeping the lights on until after the FDA is finished reviewing lorundrostat’s application.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AstraZeneca Plc. The Motley Fool recommends Mineralys Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.