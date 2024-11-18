Vela Technologies Sees Significant Shift in Shareholding

Vela Technologies (GB:VELA) has released an update.
Vela Technologies has announced a significant change in its shareholding structure as Thomas Grant Nominees Limited, based in Leicester, UK, has increased its voting rights to 6.92%, crossing the previous threshold of less than 3%. This shift in voting rights highlights the dynamic nature of stock ownership and could influence future company decisions, making it a point of interest for investors. The notification underscores the importance of monitoring major shareholding movements in the financial markets.
