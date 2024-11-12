Vela Technologies Secures Key Approvals at AGM

Vela Technologies (GB:VELA) has released an update.
Vela Technologies, an AIM-quoted investing company specializing in disruptive technology investments, announced that all resolutions were approved at its recent Annual General Meeting. Key decisions include the re-appointment of auditors and directors, as well as the authority to allot shares, reinforcing the company’s strategic focus on early-stage and pre-IPO opportunities. This outcome underscores Vela’s commitment to leveraging innovative technologies to drive future growth.
