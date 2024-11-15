Veji Holdings Announces $200,000 Private Placement Plan

Vejii Holdings Ltd. (TSE:VEJI.X) has released an update.

Veji Holdings Ltd. has announced a non-brokered private placement to issue up to 4 million common shares at $0.05 each, aiming to raise $200,000 for general working capital and corporate purposes. The initiative awaits necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

