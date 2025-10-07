Veidekke Wins SEK 117 Mln Contract To Build Cultural Centre In Märsta, Sweden

(RTTNews) - Veidekke ASA (VEIO.OL), a Scandinavian construction and property development company, on Tuesday announced that it has been selected to build a new cultural centre in Märsta for Sigtuna municipality for approximately SEK 117 million.

The project is scheduled for completion in autumn 2026.

The project is a collaborative design and build contract and includes the construction of a two-storey building of just over 2,000 square metres.

The centre will have a café, library, art spaces, and flexible premises for cultural events and community gatherings.

The company said that the building will be constructed primarily using wood and will meet the Miljöbyggnad Silver certification standards. Production will follow the principles of Rättvist byggande, and the surrounding outdoor environment will be designed according to the BoTryggt2030 guidelines, promoting safe and secure urban and residential environments.

The cultural centre is located at Valsta Torg in Märsta, just outside Stockholm.

The new cultural centre is part of the Valsta 2030 development initiative and supports Samhällsbyggnadslyftet. Valsta 2030 is a cross-municipal programme aimed at reducing segregation and increasing the municipality's overall attractiveness.

Veidekke ASA closed trading, 1.65% lesser at NOK 155.40 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

