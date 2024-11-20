Veidekke ASA Wins Major School Expansion Contract

Veidekke ASA (GB:0GF6) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Veidekke ASA, alongside its subsidiary Seby AS, has secured a significant contract to expand Skedsmo upper secondary school in Lillestrøm, valued just under NOK 560 million. This project, which will incorporate environmentally certified construction methods, is set to increase student capacity from 1,200 to 1,500. Scheduled for completion by 2027, this development is a major initiative by Akershus County Council to enhance educational facilities.
For further insights into GB:0GF6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.