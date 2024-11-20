Veidekke ASA Wins Major School Expansion Contract

Veidekke ASA (GB:0GF6) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Veidekke ASA, alongside its subsidiary Seby AS, has secured a significant contract to expand Skedsmo upper secondary school in Lillestrøm, valued just under NOK 560 million. This project, which will incorporate environmentally certified construction methods, is set to increase student capacity from 1,200 to 1,500. Scheduled for completion by 2027, this development is a major initiative by Akershus County Council to enhance educational facilities.

For further insights into GB:0GF6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.