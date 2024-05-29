Veidekke ASA Insiders Show Confidence in Stock

Veidekke ASA (GB:0GF6) has released an update.

Employees at Veidekke ASA exercised a total of 12,500 options on May 28, 2024, leading to the purchase of an equivalent number of shares with sale restrictions of one year. Notably, 5,500 options were exercised by primary insiders, including Arve Fludal, Hans Olav Sørlie, Kristina Andreasson, and Øivind Larsen, signaling confidence in the company’s prospects.

