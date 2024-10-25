News & Insights

Veidekke ASA Appoints New Leader for Swedish Operations

October 25, 2024 — 05:38 am EDT

Veidekke ASA (GB:0GF6) has released an update.

Veidekke ASA announces a leadership change as Martin Gadd takes over the helm of the Swedish construction operations following Charlotta Nilsén’s departure. With extensive experience within the company, Gadd is expected to steer the business with fresh insights and continue its growth. Veidekke remains a major player in Scandinavia’s construction sector, known for its profitability and employee share ownership.

