Vehicle software supplier Applied Intuition raises $250 mln at $6 bln valuation

March 12, 2024 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Gursimran Kaur for Reuters ->

March 12 (Reuters) - U.S.-based vehicle software supplier Applied Intuition has raised $250 million in its latest Series E funding round, valuing it at $6 billion, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The financing was led by Bilal Zuberi, general partner at Lux Capital, angel investor Elad Gil, and Porsche Investments Management, the sports car manufacturer's independent subsidiary, the company said.

The company said it aims to use the financing to make investments in generative artificial intelligence (AI).

"We want to further strengthen Porsche's expertise in the field of software and customer experience," Lutz Meschke, Porsche AG's P911_p.DE chief financial officer said in a statement.

The company's customer base includes Toyota Motor 7203.T, Nissan 7201.T, and LG Electronics 066570.KS among others, who use its services for the development of various software systems, according to its website.

