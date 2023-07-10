News & Insights

VEGOILS-Palm up over 2% on smaller-than-expected stocks, higher July exports

July 10, 2023 — 06:29 am EDT

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Monday, lifted by a surge in July exports and a slower increase in June inventories.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 89 ringgit, or 2.32%, to 3,923 ringgit ($840.58) a tonne.

Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of June rose 1.9% from the month before to 1.72 million metric tons, much smaller than industry forecasts, according to Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data.

Crude palm oil output fell 4.6% to 1.45 million tons, while exports surpassed estimates with an 8.6% rise to 1.17 million, MPOB data showed.

Meanwhile, exports from Malaysia during the July 1-10 period rose between 18.7% and 26.1%, data from cargo surveyors Amspec Agri and Intertek Testing Services showed.

"Demand recovery is underpinned by the widening palm oil discount against rival soft oils, the weak ringgit and dwindling destination stocks," Refinitiv Agriculture Research said in a note.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 2.7%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.6670 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Shilpi Majumdar)

