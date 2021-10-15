VEGOILS-Palm up 1.8% as ringgit weakens, rival oils gain

Adds midday prices

SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures inched higher on Friday, helped by a weaker ringgit and gains in rival oils, but ended flat for the week due to lower exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 88 ringgit, or 1.8%, to 4,965 ringgit ($1,194.66) a tonne, after a near 3% drop in the previous session.

"It's due to overnight gains in external markets and a weak ringgit," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Chicago soybean futures rose overnight, after sharp losses over the past two sessions on higher-than-expected U.S. grain supply forecasts. The soybean oil contract BOc2 was last up 0.9%.

The Dalian Commodity Exchange's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 0.8%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit MYR= fell against the dollar after six straight sessions of gains. A weaker ringgit makes palm more attractive for holders of foreign currencies.

Prospects of weaker exports limited the gains in palm oil, the trader said. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-10 fell 9.4% from the same period a month earlier, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Tuesday.

The benchmark palm contract closed unchanged compared with previous week, after three consecutive weeks of gains.

($1 = 4.1560 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3j159aj

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Vinay Dwivedi)

