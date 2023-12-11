VEGOILS-Palm trades lower due to weaker exports from Malaysia

By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday due to a drop in exports, reflecting weaker demand at the start of cold weather.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange skidded 13 ringgit, or 0.35%, to 3,727 ringgit ($796.54) by the midday break.

"Lower exports from Malaysia indicate weaker demand and that's not surprising because demand tends to drop a bit in winters," said a Mumbai-based trader.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Dec. 1-10 fell 7.4% to 368,990 metric tons from 398,375 tons shipped during Nov. 1-10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Sunday.

Demand for palm oil normally drops in winter months because lower temperature solidifies the oil and that's why consumers find it difficult to use.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 rose 0.5%.

Indonesia, the world's largest palm oil producer, will continue its mandatory 35% biodiesel blending in 2024 and has allocated 13.41 million kilolitres of biodiesel for next year, slightly higher than the 13.15 million kilolitres allotted for 2023. Palm oil is used as feedstock to make biodiesel.

Palm oil may test support zone of 3,707-3,714 ringgit per ton, following its failures to break resistance at 3,781 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

Oil prices inched higher, extending gains for a second session as U.S. efforts to replenish strategic reserves provided some support, although concerns of crude oversupply and softer fuel demand growth next year lingered. O/R

Asian shares drifted lower ahead of a week packed with a quintet of central bank meetings and data on U.S. inflation that could make or break market hopes for an early and rapid fire round of rate cuts next year. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 4.6790 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((mayank.bhardwaj@thomsonreuters.com; +91-11-4954 8030; Twitter: @MayankBhardwaj9; Reuters Messaging: mayank.bhardwaj.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.