VEGOILS-Palm trades higher; Malaysia end-December stocks slip on month

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday, extending gains for a fifth straight session, as the market awaited Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) monthly data release.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange increased 39 ringgit, or 1.05%, to 3,771 ringgit ($811.49) a metric ton by the midday break.

Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data released minutes after the midday break showed Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of December fell 4.64% from the previous month to 2.29 million metric tons, the lowest in three months.

"The focus is now on January export performance, which is the key, while the production is expected to show a further decline amidst seasonal cycle," Anilkumar Bagani, head of Research from India-based Sunvin Group said.

"Palm oil (is) currently looking for support from soyoil, sunflower oil and crude oil markets."

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.71% and its palm oil contract DCPcv1 increased 2.49%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 rose 0.35%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The commodity on the European vegetable oils market rose on Tuesday following firmer Malaysian palm oil futures on the back of stronger rival oils and ahead of the MPOB report. OILS/

Oil prices climbed around 2% on Tuesday as the Middle East crisis and a Libyan supply outage pared the previous day's heavy losses. O/R

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, was flattish against the U.S dollar.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may break resistance at 3,742 ringgit per metric ton, and rise to 3,794 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

($1 = 4.6470 ringgit)

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

