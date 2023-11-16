News & Insights

VEGOILS-Palm trades down tracking rival oils; profit-taking weighs

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

November 16, 2023 — 12:59 am EST

Written by Dewi Kurniawati for Reuters ->

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures declined on Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak, tracking a decline in rival oils in the Dalian and Chicago markets, while profit-taking also weighed.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 29 ringgit, or 0.72%, to 3,989 ringgit ($847.28) a metric ton during the midday break.

"The futures seen trading sideways to lower on profit-taking after a bullish breakout early this week. The lack of follow-up buying from buyers, apart from India, is resulting in a cautious approach for palm oil buyers at the moment," said Anilkumar Bagani, Research Head of Sunvin Group India.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1were down 0.75%. Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.21%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 also declined 0.11%.

Soybean prices impact the cost of soyoil, which competes with palm oil for a share in the global vegetable oil market.

Indonesia plans to set its crude palm oil reference price at $750.54 per metric ton for Nov. 16-30, up from $748.93 a ton for the previous 15-day period.

Palm oil in the European vegetable oils market rose for the second day in a row on Wednesday with futures up on stronger rival oils. Asking prices for palm oil were between $5 and $30 a ton.

According to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri, exports of Malaysian palm oil products between Nov. 1-15 rose 6.4% to 645,590 tons from 606,980 tons shipped during Oct. 1-15.

Meanwhile, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance estimated exports of Malaysian palm oil products for November 1-15 at 602,510 metric tons.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, pulled back nearly 1% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may test a resistance at 4,032 ringgit per metric ton, a break above which could open the way towards the 4,067-4,103 ringgit range, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

($1 = 4.7080 ringgit)

