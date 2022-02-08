VEGOILS-Palm tracks worst session in eight weeks as rival oils weigh

By Fransiska Nangoy

JAKARTA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday and were on track for their worst day in eight weeks, as weaker rival oils triggered profit-taking and traders digested palm production and export forecasts.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 2.87% to 5,377 ringgit ($1,284.98) a tonne by midday break, heading for its worst session since Dec. 15. It had closed 1.4% lower on Monday.

Palm trade was affected "entirely by Dalian behaviour", a trader in Kuala Lumpur said, adding that the Malaysian benchmark contract was ripe for some profit-taking after hitting a record high of 5,749 ringgit on Monday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYv1 fell 3.14%, while its palm oil contract for May delivery DCPv1 lost 3.10%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were down 1.19%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Meanwhile, the palm market is trying to determine the next move as production is expected to remain low in February but might pick up in March, the trader said.

Palm oil stockpile at the end of January likely stayed flat in the world's second-largest producer, as both production and exports plunged to 11-month lows, a Reuters survey showed.

Indonesia, the world's top palm oil shipper, has issued export permits for a combined 310,000 tonnes of crude palm oil and 18,178 tonnes of olein for six companies, a Trade Ministry senior official told Reuters.

Palm oil may retest a support at 5,484 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could cause a fall into the 5,366-5,425 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

