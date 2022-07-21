VEGOILS-Palm tracks soyoil prices lower, profit-taking weighs

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped more than 2% on Thursday tracking weaker rival edible oils, while traders booking profits after recent gains also weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 98 ringgit, or 2.49%, to 3,837 ringgit ($861.28) a tonne by the midday break.

"Palm swung lower in a week of fluctuating trade but overall sentiments appears to be turning positive though still highly cautious," said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

The contract was in profit-taking mode and weighed down by weaker Chicago soy oil, he added.

Exports from Malaysia during July 1-20 fell between 2% and 9.6% from the month before, cargo surveyors said on Wednesday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.6%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 1.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 1.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices fell for a second straight session, as demand concerns outweighed tight global supply after U.S. government data showed tepid gasoline demand during the peak summer driving season.

A bullish target of 4,246 ringgit per tonne has been temporarily aborted for palm oil. It will only be resumed when the contract breaks 4,057 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4550 ringgit)

