VEGOILS-Palm tracks soyoil lower, stronger crude caps losses

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Monday, tracking falls in rival Chicago soy oil at the end of last week, although losses were capped by higher crude prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 20 ringgit, or 0.59%, to 3,396 ringgit ($730.64) a tonne in early trade.

The contract plunged 17.6% in September, marking its fifth straight monthly loss.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Indonesia has set its crude palm oil reference price at $792.19 per tonne for the period of Oct. 1-15, a trade ministry regulation document released on Friday showed, placing the export tax for the vegetable oil at $33 per tonne.

* Oil prices jumped more than 3% as OPEC+ considers cutting output by more than 1 million barrels a day for its biggest reduction since the pandemic, in a bid to support the market. O/R

* Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.4%, after declining 3.5% in the previous session. The Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed this week for holidays.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may test a resistance at 3,477 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into 3,549-3,608 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Oil jumped as OPEC+ considers a cut to output this week, while Asia shares were mixed with holidays in the Asia-Pacific region likely to result in thin trading. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Japan JibunBK Mfg PMI Final SA

0750 France S&P Global Mfg PMI

0755 Germany S&P Global/BME Mfg PMI

0800 EU S&P Global Mfg Final PMI

0830 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI FNL

1345 US S&P Global Mfg PMI Final

1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI

British finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, speaks at the

annual Conservative party conference in the aftermath of the

pound plummeting following his mini-budget

($1 = 4.6480 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3SwskJv

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.