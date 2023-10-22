VEGOILS-Palm tracks rival vegetable oils lower

JAKARTA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 1% on Monday, weighed down by weakness in rival vegetable oils and crude oil.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 41 ringgit, or 1.09%, to 3,730 ringgit ($780.50) a metric ton in early trade. The contract rose 0.91% last week in its second consecutive weekly gain.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-20 were estimated to have risen between 7.9% and 9.9% from a month earlier, data from AmSpec Agri Malaysia and Intertek Testing Services showed.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.25%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was down 1.30%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 slid 0.02%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Oil prices slid more than $1 as diplomatic efforts grew over the weekend to contain a conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, amid worries of a wider confrontation in the oil-rich region and pressure on supplies.O/R

* Weaker crude makes palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1400 EU Consumer Confid. Flash Oct

($1 = 4.7790 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3rTW4b7

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Bernadette.christina@Thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.