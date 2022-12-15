VEGOILS-Palm tracks rival vegetable oils lower

Updates prices, adds analyst comment

JAKARTA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slid on Thursday after two straight sessions of gains, tracking weakness in rival vegetable oils amid fears of a global recession.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 34 ringgit, or 0.86%, to 3,916 ringgit ($889.19) per tonne by the midday break.

Palm prices had risen in the last two sessions after data showed Malaysian palm oil inventories dropped for the first time in six months.

"Bursa Malaysia Derivatives crude palm oil futures opened gap lower following easing Chicago Board of Trade soyoil futures overnight and in Asian hours today," said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYv1 was down 0.55%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 fell 0.15%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 declined 0.83%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil is expected to fall to 3,861 ringgit, as it seems to have lost its momentum after breaking above a resistance at 3,945 ringgit, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4040 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Bernadette.Christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

