VEGOILS-Palm tracks rival oils lower, weaker ringgit caps losses

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures opened marginally lower on Monday, tracking weakness in rival edible oils, although a weaker ringgit capped the losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 3 ringgit, or 0.08%, to 3,761 ringgit ($791.12) in morning trade.

The contract plunged 6.35% last week, marking its sharpest weekly decline in nine months.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.72%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 0.37%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.25%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.83% against the dollar, making the commodity less expensive for buyers holding the foreign currency.

* Oil prices stabilised in early Asian trading after sharp falls last week, amid continued attempts to reach a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestinian conflict even as the U.S. planned new strikes on Iran-backed groups. O/R

* Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Independent cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri Malaysia estimated that Malaysian palm oil product exports for January fell 6.7% and 9.4%, respectively, from the previous month.

* Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) estimated exports of Malaysian palm oil products in January at 1.17 million tons, up 0.19 million tonnes from December, according to LSEG data.

* Palm oil may fall towards 3,708 ringgit per ton, as it seems to have broken support of 3,771 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares fell on Monday and the dollar climbed after a robust U.S. jobs report dashed any expectations of a near-term interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve, while stocks in China remained on the back foot on weak sentiment. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

0850 France S&P Global Serv PMI

0850 France HCOB Comp PMI

0855 Germany HCOB Serv PMI

0855 Germany HCOB Comp Final PMI

0900 UK S&P Global PMI: Comp - Output

0930 UK Reserve Asstes Total

1445 US S&P Global Comp, Serv PMIs Final

1500 US ISM N-Mfg PMI

($1 = 4.7540 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/42tispz

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

