VEGOILS-Palm tracks rival oils lower; exports, weaker ringgit cap losses

JAKARTA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday, weighed by weakness in rival Dalian vegetable oils and crude oil, although weakness in the Malaysian ringgit and strong export data limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 19 ringgit or 0.5% to 3,752 ringgit ($783.30) a metric ton.

The contract rose 0.91% last week in its second consecutive weekly gain.

Futures opened gap lower following weakness in Chinese vegetable oil future in Asian hours and a decline in crude oil prices, said Anilkumar Bagani, commodity research head of Mumbai-based Sunvin Group.

"Palm oil is also down on a lacklustre movement in European rapeseed oil markets on Friday," he added.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.13%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was down 1.24%. Meanwhile, soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 rose 0.49%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Weaker crude makes palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

"The robust Oct. 1-20 palm oil export performance and a stronger Indian palm oil purchases along with a weaker ringgit has limit the decline," Bagani said.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-20 were estimated to have risen between 7.9% and 9.9% from a month earlier, data from AmSpec Agri Malaysia and Intertek Testing Services showed.

Malaysian ringgit, the contract currency of trade fell 0.52% against the dollar and hit its lowest since 1998, making palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

($1 = 4.7900 ringgit)

