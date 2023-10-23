VEGOILS-Palm tracks rival oils lower; exports, weaker ringgit cap losses

Update with midday prices, analyst comments

JAKARTA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 1% on Monday, weighed by weakness in rival vegetable oils and crude oil, although strong export data and weakness in the Malaysian ringgit limited losses.

The contract rose 0.91% last week in its second consecutive weekly gain.

Futures opened gap lower following weakness in Chinese vegetable oil future in Asian hours and a decline in crude oil prices, said commodity research head of Mumbai-based Sunvin Group, Anilkumar Bagani.

"Palm oil is also down on a lacklustre movement in European Rapeseed oil markets on Friday," he added.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Crude oil prices slid more than $1 as diplomatic efforts grew over the weekend to contain a conflict between Israel and Hamas, amid worries of a wider confrontation in the oil-rich region and pressure on supplies. O/R

"The robust Oct. 1-20 palm oil export performance and a stronger Indian palm oil purchases along with a weaker ringgit has limit the decline," Bagani said.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-20 were estimated to have risen between 7.9% and 9.9% from a month earlier, data from AmSpec Agri Malaysia and Intertek Testing Services showed.

Malaysian ringgit, the contract currency of trade fell 0.27% against the dollar, making palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

($1 = 4.7780 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Varun H K)

((Bernadette.christina@Thomsonreuters.com))

