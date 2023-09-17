VEGOILS-Palm tracks rival oils lower

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Monday after three consecutive sessions of gains, weighed down by losses in rival vegetable oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 84 ringgit, or 2.19%, to 3,746 ringgit ($799.57) per metric ton in early trade. The contract lost 1.17% last week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 was down 1.87%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 2.58%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 declined 0.64%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Indonesia set its crude palm oil reference price at $798.83 per ton for the Sept. 16-30 period, down from the first half of the month. However, the export tax and levy were left unchanged at $33 per ton and $85 per ton, respectively.

* China will increase its imports of Malaysian palm oil by 250,000 tons a year, state news agency Bernama reported on Sunday, citing Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-15 fell 9.3% from a month earlier to 574,936 tonnes, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Friday.

* Palm oil may fall into a range of 3,705 ringgit to 3,726 ringgit per ton, following its failure to break a resistance zone of 3,795 ringgit to 3,820 ringgit, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares fell and the dollar was firm as investors looked ahead to a week packed with central bank meetings including the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan, which will be closely scrutinised for the global monetary policy outlook. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices inched higher, buoyed by forecasts of a widening supply deficit in the fourth quarter after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended cuts and on optimism of a demand recovery in China, the world's top crude importer.O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

No major data/events expected on Monday, Sept 18

($1 = 4.6850 ringgit)

