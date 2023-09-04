VEGOILS-Palm tracks rival oils lower

By Dewi Kurniawati

Jakarta, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Tuesday, declining for a second straight session as weakness in Dalian and Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rival oils weighed on the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 52 ringgit, or 1.28%, to 3,935 ringgit ($845.15) per metric ton in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.78%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slid 1.30%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.9%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Indonesia has set its crude palm oil reference price for the Sept. 1-15 period at $805.20 per ton and the CPO export tax and levy at $33 per ton and $85 per ton, respectively.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August fell 3% to 1,201,488 tons from 1,238,438 tons shipped during July, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.

* According to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri, exports fell 0.4% to 1,171,998 tons from 1,176,912 tons shipped in July.

* India's edible oil imports in August rose 5% to a record 1.85 million metric tons as refiners purchased more than 1 million tons of palm oil for the second consecutive month to build stocks for upcoming festivals.

* Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 3,944 ringgit to 3,984 ringgit per metric ton, and an escape could suggest a direction, according to Reuters analyst Wang Tao.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian equities fell as the spotlight remained on China and its efforts to stabilise its stuttering post-pandemic economy, while traders awaited the outcome of a policy meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday as support from China's measures to shore up its economy vanished, offsetting expectations of an extension in supply cuts by two leading OPEC+ members Saudi Arabia and Russia.O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0430 Australia RBA Cash Rate Sept

0750 France S&P Global Serv PMI Aug

0750 France HCOB Composite PMI Aug

0755 Germany HCOB Services PMI Aug

0755 Germany HCOB Composite Final PMI Aug

0800 EU HCOB Serv Final PMI Aug

0800 EU S&P Global Comp Final PMI Aug

0830 UK Composite Final PMI Aug

0830 UK Reserve Assets Total Aug

1400 US Factory Orders MM July

($1 = 4.6560 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3sJr3XC

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Dewi.Kurniawati@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.