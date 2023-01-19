VEGOILS-Palm tracks rival oils higher for second session

Updates with midday prices, adds quote

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures climbed on Thursday for a second consecutive session, tracking gains in rival edible oils, although concerns over demand lingered.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 35 ringgit, or 0.91%, to 3,902 ringgit ($904.08) a tonne by the midday break.

Trading volumes are lower than usual for Malaysian palm oil and Chinese vegetable oil futures are experiencing a liquidation of positions due to the upcoming Chinese New Year holidays, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-15 fell between 28% and 37%, from the same period last month, due to a tumble in shipments to key markets India and China, cargo surveyors said this week.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 1.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 0.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices fell after industry data showed a large unexpected increase in U.S. crude stocks for a second week, heightening concerns of a drop in fuel demand. O/R

Weaker crude futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Indonesia plans to launch a crude palm oil benchmark price by June, the country's trade minister said.

($1 = 4.3160 ringgit)

