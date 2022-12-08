VEGOILS-Palm tracks rival oil higher, heads for weekly gain

JAKARTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Friday after two days of losses, as the benchmark contract tracked a recovery in related oils, and headed for a modest gain for the week.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.85% to 4,016 ringgit ($913.77) per tonne in early trade. It lost 3.33% over the previous two days.

For the week so far, it is up 1.70%.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's palm oil contract DCPv1 rose 0.75%, regaining some of the 1.42% losses posted a day earlier, while its most active soyoil contract DBYv1 was little changed. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 eased 0.16%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The share of palm oil in biodiesel and in food in the European Union is expected to fall significantly within the next 10 years, leading to a sharp drop in imports, the European Commission said on Thursday.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher amid hopes that China's economy would pick up pace as COVID-19 curbs ease, although caution ahead of a week full of risk events could cap sentiment. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices bounced as closure of a major Canada-to-U.S. crude pipeline disrupted supplies, but prices remained near December 2021 lows on concerns over slowing global demand growth. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 China PPI, CPI YY Nov

1330 US PPI Machine Manuf'ing Nov

1500 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim Dec

1700 US Federal Reserve issues quarterly

financial accounts of the United States

($1 = 4.3950 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.