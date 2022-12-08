Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm tracks rival oil higher, heads for weekly gain

Credit: REUTERS/Samsul Said

December 08, 2022 — 10:19 pm EST

Written by Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Friday after two days of losses, as the benchmark contract tracked a recovery in related oils, and headed for a modest gain for the week.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.85% to 4,016 ringgit ($913.77) per tonne in early trade. It lost 3.33% over the previous two days.

For the week so far, it is up 1.70%.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's palm oil contract DCPv1 rose 0.75%, regaining some of the 1.42% losses posted a day earlier, while its most active soyoil contract DBYv1 was little changed. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 eased 0.16%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The share of palm oil in biodiesel and in food in the European Union is expected to fall significantly within the next 10 years, leading to a sharp drop in imports, the European Commission said on Thursday.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher amid hopes that China's economy would pick up pace as COVID-19 curbs ease, although caution ahead of a week full of risk events could cap sentiment. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices bounced as closure of a major Canada-to-U.S. crude pipeline disrupted supplies, but prices remained near December 2021 lows on concerns over slowing global demand growth. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 China PPI, CPI YY Nov

1330 US PPI Machine Manuf'ing Nov

1500 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim Dec

1700 US Federal Reserve issues quarterly

financial accounts of the United States

($1 = 4.3950 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.