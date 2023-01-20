VEGOILS-Palm tracks rival oil higher despite weak export data

Updates prices

JAKARTA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday as rival oils lent support, ending the week with a modest weekly gain, despite lacklustre export data.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.39% to 3,904 ringgit ($911.51) a tonne by closing time. The contract gained 1.64% for the week.

Palm was trading in a range as strength in the Dalian market supported palm prices, while "both exports data and ringgit weighing down the market", a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYv1 gained 0.60%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 was up 0.56%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 0.16%.

Malaysian palm oil exports for Jan. 1-20 fell around 38% from the same period in December as shipments to key markets India and China tumbled, cargo surveyors said on Friday.

Malaysian palm oil prices were set to fall in 2023 to average 3,800 ringgit a tonne, down 23% from last year amid a mild recovery in production, but will likely remain above pre-pandemic levels as Indonesian policies constrict global supplies, Reuters poll showed.

Malaysia's financial markets will be closed on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24 for the Lunar New Year holidays. Trading will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

($1 = 4.2830 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)

