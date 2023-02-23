VEGOILS-Palm tracks overnight losses in rival soyoil

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Friday after rival soyoil fell overnight, but the contract was on course to rise for a third straight week on concerns over adverse weather.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slipped 15 ringgit, or 0.35%, to 4,220 ringgit ($957.36) a tonne during early trade, hovering near a seven-week high hit in the previous session.

The contract has gained 2.2% so far this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Floods will impact western Indonesia/Malaysia palm oil regions, with Malaysia likely to face significant crop damage, Refinitiv Agriculture Research said in a note.

* Malaysia will unveil its budget for 2023 later in the day.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.02% while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 0.02%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 ticked up after declining 1.4% overnight.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may rise into a range of 4,311-4,343 ringgit per tonne, as it has broken a resistance at 4,227 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian markets breathed a sigh of relief on Friday as the incoming head of Japan's central bank soothed fears of an early end to super-easy monetary policy, nudging bond yields lower globally. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices settled up 2% on Thursday on expectations of steep cuts to Russian production next month, but a stronger dollar and a sharper-than-expected jump in U.S. inventories added to demand concerns. O/R

DATA/EVENTS

0700 Germany GDP Detailed QQ SA, YY NSA Q4

1330 US Consumption, Adjusted MM Jan

1330 US Core PCE Price Index MM, YY Jan

1330 US PCE Price Index MM, YY Jan

1500 US U Mich Sentiment Final Feb

1500 US New Home Sales-Units Jan

($1 = 4.4320 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/41p5TdQ

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

