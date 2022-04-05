VEGOILS-Palm tracks lower crude prices, supply worries limit losses

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Tuesday after a two-day climb, as crude prices fell, although the losses were limited by supply worries around global commodities amid fears of new sanctions on Russia.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 33 ringgit, or 0.56%, to 5,882 ringgit ($1,394.50) during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Oil futures extended losses from the previous day, as data showed a build in U.S. crude stocks and Shanghai's extended lockdown fuelled fears of slower demand, making palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.O/R

* The United States and its allies on Wednesday will impose new sanctions on Russian banks and officials and ban new investment in Russia, the White House said, after officials in Washington and Kyiv accused Moscow of committing war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

* President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday Russia must keep a close eye on its food exports to hostile countries because the West's sanctions had fomented a global food crisis and spiralling energy prices.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 2.7% while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 2.6% after a two-day closure. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.3%.

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.23% against the dollar, making the edible oil cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

* Palm oil may test a resistance at 5,966 ringgit per tonne, a break above may lead to a gain to 6,104 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian share markets slipped as investors faced up to the possibility of aggressive monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve to fight inflation, while focus was also on new Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

0145 China Caixin Services PMI March

0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM Feb

1800 Federal Open Market Committee will release the

minutes from its March 15 - 16, 2022 policy meeting

($1 = 4.2180 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3LEbEvy

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.