VEGOILS-Palm tracks Dalian vegetable oils higher

By Matthew Chye

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Wednesday, tracking gains in rival Dalian vegetable oils and on strong export data.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 44 ringgit, or 1.08%, to 4,110 ringgit ($901.51) by the midday break. It fell 2.4% in the previous session.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 edged up 0.74%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 climbed 1.12%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.22%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

After a significant drop on Tuesday, palm futures recovered following an overnight recovery in U.S. soyoil futures, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Further support came from Chinese vegetable oil futures, which were trading sharply higher on expectation of an economic stimulus package from the government, he added.

Malaysia's palm oil exports during July 1-25 rose 10.8% from the month before, according to AmSpec Agri Malaysia. Meanwhile, data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed a 17.8% rise in exports for the same period.

Indonesian authorities said on Monday the where wildfire could occur has doubled over the past week due to dry weather, raising concerns over widespread forest fires even before the country hits peak dry season.

Palm oil may fall further to 4,014 ringgit per metric ton, as pointed by a rising trendline, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.5590 ringgit)

