VEGOILS-Palm tracks crude oil prices lower, export outlook limits losses

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday for a second time in three sessions, as rival Chicago soyoil and crude futures declined, although the losses were limited by a strong early-May exports survey.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 58 ringgit, or 0.9%, to 6,418 ringgit ($1,463.13) a tonne by the midday break.

The market is seeking clarity on when Indonesia will lift its ban on shipments of palm oil, as well as a proposal by Malaysia's commodities ministry on export taxes, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Mohammad, director at Selangor-based cooking oil exporter Sarafiah Natural Resources said Indonesia might reopen exports soon, which will lead to higher supply especially when the production peak months are nearing.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for May 1-10 rose 45.2% from the same week in April, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Wednesday.

Production during the period, however, is expected to ease due to shorter working days in the month after Eid al-Fitr holidays, traders and analysts said.

Buyers in China are "no longer big bulls" in the commodities markets as they face an economic slowdown while the country chases a zero-COVID policy, edible oil analyst Dorab Mistry said on Wednesday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 inched 0.02% higher. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 1%.

Oil prices dropped more than 1% in a volatile week as economic concerns and recession fears dogged global financial markets, making palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. O/R

Palm oil may break a resistance at 6,602 ringgit a tonne, and rise to 6,758 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.3865 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Uttaresh.V)

