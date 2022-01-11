Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm ticks up on weak production outlook

Mei Mei Chu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Malaysian palm oil futures firmed on Wednesday, extending a three-day rally as industry estimates pointed to a steep drop in production.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 36 ringgit, or 0.71%, to 5,105 ringgit ($1,221.29) a tonne during early trade.

It had gained 0.53% overnight.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers' Association (SPPOMA) estimated production during Jan. 1-10 declined 32% from the same week in December, traders said on Tuesday.

* Indonesia is expecting higher than usual rainfall to continue this year, its weather agency BMKG said, although the amount will be lower than that recorded in 2021.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 1.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.2%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may test a support at 5,002 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way to 4,927 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Stocks and commodities rose in relief and the dollar hit a six-week low, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than expected in testimony to Congress, as he charts a path out of pandemic policy settings. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices climbed after Powell signalled the central bank may raise rates more slowly than expected, which should support oil demand in the near term. O/R

DATA/EVENTS

0130 China PPI, CPI YY

1330 US CPI MM, SA

($1 = 4.1800 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

