VEGOILS-Palm ticks up on production worries, stronger rival oils

BEIJING, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures edged higher for a second session on Wednesday, underpinned by expectations of lower production in the world's second largest producer and tracking gains in rival edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 19 ringgit, or 0.48%, to 3,967 ringgit ($838.16) a metric ton in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* India's sunflower oil imports are set to decline in coming months as prices have rallied due to a surge in freight rates, prompting buyers to shift to rival vegetable oils available at a discount, traders told Reuters.

* Malaysia has maintained its February export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and lowered its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Tuesday.

* Malaysia's meteorological agencies has warned of heavy rains in parts of the country this week, raising concerns about production.

* Oil prices were little changed in Asian trading as weak demand and a recovery in supply limited the market's reaction to mounting geopolitical risk. O/R

* Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.76%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.29%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.02%.

* Malaysia's financial markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Friday, Jan. 26.

* Palm oil may retest resistance at 3,976 ringgit per metric ton, a break above which could lead to a gain into the 3,999-4,029 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares rose on optimism that Chinese authorities will offer support for its stock markets, which have plummeted to multi-year lows, while a hawkish tilt from the Bank of Japan lifted the yen. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0815 France HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Jan

0830 Germany HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Jan

0900 EU HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Jan

0930 UK Flash Comp, Mfg, Serv PMIs Jan

1100 UK CBI Business Optimism Q1

1445 US S&P Global Mfg, Svcs, Comp Flash PMIs Jan

($1 = 4.7330 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

