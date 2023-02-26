VEGOILS-Palm ticks lower; strong exports and weak ringgit underpins

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second consecutive session on Monday, but robust exports and a weaker ringgit kept losses in check.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 7 ringgit, or 0.17%, to 4,195 ringgit ($940.79) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Feb. 1-25 rose between 15.3% and 25.4% from the same week in January, cargo surveyors said on Saturday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 were unchanged, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 0.05%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.07%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade fell as much as 0.6% against the dollar to its lowest since Nov. 30, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

* Palm oil may test a support of 4,155 ringgit per tonne, a break below could open the way towards 4,039-4,083 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares slipped, as markets were forced to price in ever-loftier peaks for U.S. and European interest rates, slugging bonds globally and pushing the dollar to multi-week highs. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0500 Japan Leading Indicator Revised Dec

1000 EU Consumer Confid. Final Feb

1100 France Unemp Class-A SA Jan

1330 US Durable Goods Jan

($1 = 4.4590 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3EFhwDO

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.