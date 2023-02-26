Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm ticks lower; strong exports and weak ringgit underpins

Credit: REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

February 26, 2023 — 10:11 pm EST

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second consecutive session on Monday, but robust exports and a weaker ringgit kept losses in check.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 7 ringgit, or 0.17%, to 4,195 ringgit ($940.79) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Feb. 1-25 rose between 15.3% and 25.4% from the same week in January, cargo surveyors said on Saturday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 were unchanged, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 0.05%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.07%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade fell as much as 0.6% against the dollar to its lowest since Nov. 30, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

* Palm oil may test a support of 4,155 ringgit per tonne, a break below could open the way towards 4,039-4,083 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares slipped, as markets were forced to price in ever-loftier peaks for U.S. and European interest rates, slugging bonds globally and pushing the dollar to multi-week highs. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0500 Japan Leading Indicator Revised Dec

1000 EU Consumer Confid. Final Feb

1100 France Unemp Class-A SA Jan

1330 US Durable Goods Jan

($1 = 4.4590 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3EFhwDO

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.