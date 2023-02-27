Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm ticks down but set for 10% monthly jump

Credit: REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

February 27, 2023 — 10:11 pm EST

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday, tracking weakness in rival oils, but were set for a 10% monthly rise as rains stoked concerns about production.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 40 ringgit, or 0.95%, to 4,185 ringgit ($934.99) a tonne in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Indonesia plans to set its crude palm oil reference price at $889.77 per tonne for the March 1-15 period, an official at the Economic Coordinating Ministry said, up slightly from $880.03 per tonne set for Feb. 16-28.

* Indonesia will boost efforts to ensure a scheme to replant palm oil to lift flagging yields meet a target of 180,000 hectares this year, an official said on Monday, as growers of the edible oil face increased scrutiny over sustainability.

* Data from an association of millers showed that Malaysia's production during Feb. 1-20 declined by 6.71% versus the same period last month, Refinitiv Agriculture Research said in a note on Monday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.7%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 0.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.2%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may retest a support of 4,155 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards 4,039-4,083 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares nudged higher on Tuesday, tracking small gains on Wall Street, while the U.S. dollar paused after a sharp rally as month-end flows lift sentiment and investors adjust to expectations of more interest rate hikes. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0745 France GDP QQ Final Q4

0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY Feb

0745 France Producer Prices YY Jan

1500 US Consumer Confidence Feb

($1 = 4.4760 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3SyfzPk

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

