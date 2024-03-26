VEGOILS-Palm surrenders early gains on profit-taking, stronger ringgit

Updates midday prices, adds details and analyst comment

SINGAPORE, March 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures gave up early gains on Tuesday amid profit-taking, while weaker rival edible oils and a slightly stronger ringgit also weighed on the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dipped 1 ringgit, or 0.02%, to 4,246 ringgit ($899.58) a metric ton by the midday break after rising to a high of 4,280 ringgit in early trade.

The market is likely "taking a breather... after making hefty gains from a slow rise in production amidst robust exports," said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.26%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 0.34%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 declined 0.39%.

Chicago soybean and corn futures fell ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) planting intentions report due on Thursday that could move the markets.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil was little changed, after rising in the previous session, as investors took a more mixed view toward the loss of Russian refinery capacity after recent Ukrainian attacks, though a slightly weaker U.S. dollar offered some support. O/R

Stronger crude oil futures make palm oil a more attractive option as biodiesel feedstock.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, strengthened 0.08% against the dollar. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

Investors are now awaiting U.S. consumer confidence and trade figures due out later in the day for further direction.

Palm oil may continue to rise towards the resistance levels of 4,400-4,420 ringgit per ton this week, with supports at 3,980-4,000 ringgit, LSEG Agriculture Research said in a weekly report published on Monday.

Palm oil may revisit its March 21 high of 4,314 ringgit per ton, as its strong gain on Monday suggests a continuation of the uptrend, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

($1 = 4.7200 ringgit)

