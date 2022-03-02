VEGOILS-Palm succumbs to profit-taking after surging past record 7,000 ringgit

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose past 7,000 ringgit on Wednesday to hit a record high, before reversing their course to trade sharply lower on profit-taking.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 53 ringgit, or 0.78%, to 6,709 ringgit ($1,600.62) a tonne by the midday break, after falling as much as 6% earlier in the day.

It jumped 5% in intraday trade to an all-time high of 7,108 ringgit, underpinned by disruptions of vegetable oil supply from the Black Sea region following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The front-month contract touched a record high of 8,759 ringgit.

Prices at such high levels are susceptible to profit-taking as sentiments can change on any bearish news, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

"The cloud of uncertainties over the Black Sea sun oil export, and tightness in other competing oils - soy oil and rapeseed oil - are providing palm oil an opportunity to hang on to record high prices," he said. "However, we believe the demand shall start rationing out now."

Palm oil has become the costliest among the four major edible oils for the first time as buyers rush to secure replacements for sunflower oil shipments from the top exporting Black Sea region that were disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Palm oil prices have risen more than 42% so far this year after three straight years of sharp gains.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 2.4% on Wednesday, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 3.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 1.3% after hitting an all-time high overnight.

Palm oil may gain more into a range of 7,182-7,300 ringgit per tonne, as it has pierced above a key resistance at 6,990 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.1915 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

