VEGOILS-Palm stuck in tight range after four-day slide

By Mei Mei Chu
KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures were trapped in a tight trading range on Tuesday after four consecutive sessions of declines, as top producer Indonesia lowered its maximum export levy rate to boost shipments.
The benchmark palm oil contract
The contract was weighed down by changes in Indonesia's export levy and weakness in other competing edible oils, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.
Indonesia issued regulations backing recently announced changes on a palm oil export tax policy, including lowering the maximum levy rate to $200 a tonne from $375 and charging special rates for its export acceleration programme.
Indonesia's export allocation for palm oil products that is tied to domestic cooking oil distribution has been raised to 2.25 million tonnes, senior trade ministry official Oke Nurwan said on Monday, from around 1 million previously.
"Pressure to sell Indonesia's building stockpiles added to selling pressure in the futures market," the trader said.
Additionally, concerns over weaker demand from China are mounting as the country delayed the reopening of two major cities due to a flare-up in COVID-19 infections, Refinitiv Agriculture Research said in a note late on Monday.
Dalian's most-active soyoil contract
Lending some support to palm oil, the ringgit
Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 5,702-5,892 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. [TECH/C]
