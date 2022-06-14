VEGOILS-Palm stuck in tight range after four-day slide

* Indonesia cuts maximum palm oil export levy to $200

* Indonesia raises palm oil export allocation to 2.25 mln T

* Ringgit hits lowest since March 2020 (Updates with midday prices, adds quotes)

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures were trapped in a tight trading range on Tuesday after four consecutive sessions of declines, as top producer Indonesia lowered its maximum export levy rate to boost shipments.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 7 ringgit, or 0.12%, to 5,800 ringgit ($1,311.62) a tonne by the midday break, hovering near a 10-week closing low hit in the previous session.

The contract was weighed down by changes in Indonesia's export levy and weakness in other competing edible oils, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Indonesia issued regulations backing recently announced changes on a palm oil export tax policy, including lowering the maximum levy rate to $200 a tonne from $375 and charging special rates for its export acceleration programme.

Indonesia's export allocation for palm oil products that is tied to domestic cooking oil distribution has been raised to 2.25 million tonnes, senior trade ministry official Oke Nurwan said on Monday, from around 1 million previously.

"Pressure to sell Indonesia's building stockpiles added to selling pressure in the futures market," the trader said.

Additionally, concerns over weaker demand from China are mounting as the country delayed the reopening of two major cities due to a flare-up in COVID-19 infections, Refinitiv Agriculture Research said in a note late on Monday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 0.02%, while its palm oil contract fell 0.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.3%, after falling 0.9% overnight.

Lending some support to palm oil, the ringgit , palm's currency of trade, hit its lowest in more than two years, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currencies.

Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 5,702-5,892 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. [TECH/C]

($1 = 4.4220 ringgit)

